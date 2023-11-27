iDock C10 4K Dual PC and Monitor KVM switch and USB-C docking station

If you are searching for an easy way to switch between your laptop and a desktop system when using dual monitors as well as the ability to add plenty of connectivity to your multi-monitor home set up. You might be interested in the iDock C10 4K Dual Monitor KVM switch designed for home, office and gaming setups. AV Access has designed and manufactured the KVM switch docking station to provide users with a comprehensive connectivity solution that brings together the power of a dual monitor KVM switch and the versatility of a 12-in-1 USB-C docking station.

The iDock C10 stands out by offering a USB-C (MST) input that connects effortlessly to your laptop, while also providing HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for your desktop. This innovative design allows you to control both a desktop and a laptop using two monitors, which can greatly boost your productivity or enhance your gaming sessions.

With the iDock C10, you gain access to a range of shared peripheral ports. This includes three USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an additional USB-C port, an SD card reader, a LAN port, a Toslink audio output, and a 3.5 mm headset jack. This level of connectivity enables you to connect all your essential devices without the mess of extra wires or adapters.

KVM switch and USB-C dock

One of the most impressive features of the iDock C10 is its ability to deliver dual 4K ultra HD video output. This ensures that whether you’re working on graphics-intensive projects or in the heat of a gaming battle, your visuals will be crystal clear and smooth. The device also supports data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, so your workflow or gameplay stays uninterrupted and fast.

For those who use laptops, the iDock C10’s charging capability is a game-changer, offering up to 60W of power delivery. This means you can keep your laptop charged without needing an extra power adapter, helping to keep your space neat and organized.

Gamers and video editors will appreciate the iDock C10’s support for high refresh rates, including 1080p at 240Hz and 1440p at 144Hz. These specs are essential for smooth motion and quick response times lag and tearing, which are critical for competitive gaming and precise video editing. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of docking stations and USB hubs :

Switching between PCs is a breeze with the iDock C10’s quick-switching feature. This includes automatic PC wake-up and EDID emulation, which ensures that your monitors always display content accurately, saving you the hassle of manual adjustments every time you switch systems.

AV Access has priced the iDock C10 competitively, making it an attractive option for those looking to enhance their home office or gaming setup without breaking the bank. The company’s CTO, Bill Liao, has even announced a special limited-time offer, adding to the appeal of this investment.

The iDock C10 by AV Access is a standout product for the modern computer user’s evolving needs. Combining dual monitor KVM switch capabilities with a feature-rich USB-C docking station, and supporting high-resolution video and fast refresh rates, the iDock C10 is a strong contender in its category. Whether you’re a professional seeking to streamline your workspace or a gamer chasing an improved experience, the iDock C10 is designed to elevate your computing to the next level.



