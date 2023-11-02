HOBOLL wireless charger and 10-in-1 docking station and hub $49

If you are searching for a small compact wireless charger and docking station equipped with a wealth of connectivity you might be interested in the HOBOLL. Offering users a wide range of features and capabilities, this 10-in-1 docking station and hub is designed to cater to a variety of user needs, from charging multiple devices simultaneously to transferring data at high speeds.

Equipped with 2 USB 2.0 ports and 2 USB 3.0 ports, it provides users with multiple options for connecting different devices. Whether you need to plug in a mouse, keyboard, or external hard drive, the HOBOLL docking station can accommodate it all. Additionally, the inclusion of an HDMI port allows for connection to external monitors or projectors, making it a valuable tool for presentations or home cinema setups.

Wireless charger

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $55 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock also comes with an Ethernet RJ45 port, making it possible for users to establish a stable, wired network connection. This can be particularly useful in situations where Wi-Fi connectivity is unreliable or unavailable. Moreover, the docking station features TF, PD, and SD card slots, offering a variety of storage and transfer options. This makes it easy for users to access or transfer files from memory cards, further enhancing its versatility.

If the HOBOLL campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the HOBOLL wireless charging dock and hub project audit the promotional video below.

The HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock stands out for its adoption of 4K HDMI high-definition video output technology. This feature ensures fast data transfer and high-resolution display, allowing users to enjoy crystal clear visuals and smooth performance. Coupled with the docking station’s intelligent recognition capabilities, which automatically identify connected devices and provide appropriate charging power, the HOBOLL offers a seamless user experience.

The design of the HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The device features a built-in TYPE-C output cable that can also be used as a hanging rope for cable organization. This thoughtful design element helps to keep your workspace tidy and free from clutter. The docking station also sports a yellow transparent PC shell and glass transparent circular panel, adding a touch of elegance to its practical design.

Compact docking station and hub

One of the key features of the HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock is its wireless charging capability. The docking station can identify and charge mobile phones, watches, and headphones that support wireless charging. The USB-C input and output interfaces deliver high-power output for fast and efficient charging. This, combined with the N52 magnetic adapter for easy docking and charging, makes the HOBOLL a comprehensive solution for all your charging needs.

The HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock is more than just a charging station. With its smart chip for device identification and brass coil emission power ranging from 15W to 5W, it provides a personalized and efficient charging experience.

The HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock is a multi-functional docking station and hub that offers a comprehensive solution for charging and data transfer. With its multiple interface expansion, card slots, and advanced features, it aims to make charging and data transfer more convenient and efficient. Whether you’re a professional looking for a reliable tool for your workspace, or a tech enthusiast seeking a versatile gadget for your home, the HOBOLL Wireless Charging Dock is a worthy consideration.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless charging dock and hub, jump over to the official HOBOLL crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



