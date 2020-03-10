DIY Dual-Cassette DJ Rig created by MoCM

MoCM (Monopolis custom made) has created a unique dual cassette DJ rig aptly named the Tapetron -2 .providing a unique blend of retro technology, check out the video below to learn more about the Tapetron -2 and see it in action. The Tapetron -2 module is based on the idea of the early samplers. The music centre consists of two portable cassette players playing pre-recorded tapes or loop tapes, the controls for each tape are below Offering the ability to change the play speed, volume and more.

“It is a laboratory that is creating DIY prototypes of electronic- hand made constructions. MoCM was initially created by need for artistic expression and developed as adjacent activity of Andreas Monopolis.

A. Monopolis as composer and performer of “electronic experimental music” himself, soon caught on to the potential of both live shows and the experience of music making in terms of “instrument” use. MoCM sound solutions come as an answer to those fields which rely largely on software’s algorithmic “point, scroll and click” routine; however they can easily adapt to all kinds of music genres. By focusing on Tinkering, prototyping and junk instrument philosophy, these DIY sound modules open a whole new world of creativity and experimenting for studio recordings or live performances.

All modules are unique, incorporating a variety of materials and features. Their feel is equally old school and futuristic, elegant and edgy, fun and inspiring. The MoCM lab is a work in progress. Complementary to the line of sound modules which can be purchased when they are found available, it welcomes interaction as well as brainstorming, and it is orientated to workshops and improvs aiming at breaking new artistic grounds.”

Source : MOCM : Adafruit

