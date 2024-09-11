DS SM Tribute Concept Car Unveiled

DS Automobiles, a French luxury vehicle manufacturer, has recently unveiled the DS SM Tribute Concept Car, a modern reinterpretation of the iconic SM model from the 1970s. This concept car pays homage to the original while incorporating contemporary design elements and advanced technology, showcasing DS Automobiles’ commitment to blending heritage with innovation.

The original DS SM, produced from 1970 to 1975, was known for its avant-garde design, advanced technology, and luxurious features. It was a collaboration between Citroën and Maserati, combining French design with Italian engineering. The SM was praised for its aerodynamic styling, hydraulic suspension system, and powerful Maserati V6 engine.

Design and Features of the DS SM Tribute Concept Car

The design of the DS SM Tribute Concept Car heavily draws inspiration from the original SM, retaining its characteristic lines and sleek silhouette. The concept car features a slender yet muscular body, with a length of 4.94 meters (+3 cm compared to the original), a height of 1.34 meters (+2 cm), and a width of 1.98 meters (+14 cm). The reduced ground clearance of 12 centimeters (-3.5 cm) contributes to its sporty and aggressive stance.

At the front, the DS SM Tribute Concept Car features a striking 3D screen that lights up, framed by a light signature composed of three modules on each side. This modern interpretation of the original SM’s front end adds a futuristic touch while maintaining its distinctive appearance.

The interior of the concept car is equally impressive, featuring a light ivory color scheme that exudes elegance and sophistication. High-quality materials such as leather and Alcantara® are used throughout the cabin, creating a luxurious and comfortable environment. A large display case on the dashboard serves as a focal point, likely housing advanced infotainment and navigation systems.

Wheels and Aerodynamics

The DS SM Tribute Concept Car rides on impressive 22-inch wheels, which are equipped with aerodynamic inserts. These inserts not only enhance the visual appeal of the wheels but also contribute to improved aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. The attention to detail in the wheel design demonstrates DS Automobiles’ focus on both style and performance.

Potential Impact on Future DS Automobiles Models

While the DS SM Tribute Concept Car is currently a concept and not available for purchase, its unveiling at the prestigious Chantilly Arts & Elegance event has generated significant interest among automotive enthusiasts and industry experts. DS Automobiles has not yet announced any plans for production or pricing, but the concept car’s presence at such a high-profile event suggests that it could influence future models from the brand.

The DS SM Tribute Concept Car showcases DS Automobiles’ design language and technological capabilities, hinting at the direction the brand may take in the coming years. It demonstrates how classic design elements can be reinterpreted and combined with modern features to create a vehicle that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

DS Automobiles’ Commitment to Innovation

The unveiling of the DS SM Tribute Concept Car highlights DS Automobiles’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive design and technology. The brand has a history of introducing innovative concept cars, such as the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE, which showcases their vision for future mobility.

DS Automobiles’ participation in events like Chantilly Arts & Elegance further emphasizes their commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry. These events provide a platform for the brand to showcase their latest creations and engage with enthusiasts and potential customers.

As DS Automobiles continues to develop and refine their concept cars, it is likely that we will see more exciting and innovative designs in the future. The DS SM Tribute Concept Car serves as a testament to the brand’s ability to honor its heritage while embracing innovative technology and design.

Source Stellantis



