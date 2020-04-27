Primo Ager creates “delicious” dry-aged meat at home

Meat eaters searching for an easy method to dry aged their own meat at home may be interested in a new professional dryer in the form of the Primo Ager. Specifically designed to create high quality, delicious dry-aged meat easily, effectively, and professionally at home. The system comes complete with its own smartphone companion application to make sure your meat is perfectly aged to your exact taste requirements.

“Primo Ager is the world’s most advanced professional-grade dry aging system for your home. It’s fully automated, so you don’t have to worry about babysitting your steaks. Finally, you can have high-end, steakhouse quality, premium dry-aged meat at home, without the hassle or risk. No ridiculous markups or complicated systems — just delicious, tender steaks. Age up to 100 lbs of meat safely, effectively, and professionally with only 3 sq feet of space.”

“Primo Ager is fully automated and ensures your meat is always of the highest quality and safety standards. Temperature, humidity and air flow are strictly regulated and controlled by the integrated smart system and can be easily tracked and modified from the mobile app. Receive live updates directly to your phone and know exactly when your meat is ready to eat. No setup needed. Primo Ager is ready to go out of the box! It doesn’t need a water supply or even much space to operate. Simply plug it in and start aging. Professional dry-aging has never been this easy.”

launched via Indiegogo this month the Primo Ageris now available to purchase at a 33% discount with worldwide shipping expected to take place during November 2020.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals