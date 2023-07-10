NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC driver assistance system

Cutting-edge technology like the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC, driver assistance systems are reshaping our on-road experience. The latest demonstration of this remarkable innovation comes with the introduction of XPENG Motors’ new G6 coupe SUV, available now in China.

XPENG Motors and the Rise of SEPA 2.0 XPENG Motors brings its first model featuring the proprietary Smart Electric Platform Architecture (SEPA) 2.0, which optimizes the development process by reducing manufacturing costs and R&D cycles. This innovative approach is vital as it also assures compatibility with future models. This scalable, modular architecture represents a strategic step forward in XPENG’s commitment to advancing EV technology.

The Intricacies of the XPENG Navigation Guided Pilot (XNGP) A significant highlight of the G6 SUV is the integration of the XPENG Navigation Guided Pilot (XNGP), a full scenario-based intelligent assisted driving system. In collaboration with NVIDIA’s robust DRIVE Orin compute system, XPENG has developed a full-stack software, providing drivers with an unrivalled driving experience that was first unveiled with their flagship G9 SUV.

Driver assistance system

Key Features of the G6 Coupe SUV The G6 model comes equipped with:

Five trim levels, priced from $29,021-$38,285 (RMB 209,900-276,900), catering to a broad spectrum of the market.

A high-voltage 800 V silicon-carbide platform and 3C battery, enabling a range of up to 469 miles on one charge and maximum speeds up to 125 miles per hour.

XPENG’s DC fast charger, which allows a quick recharge of up to 186 miles within just 10 minutes.

Another remarkable feature of the G6 is its two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip (SOCs), capable of delivering 508 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This formidable computing power facilitates real-time data processing from the vehicle’s 31 driving sensors, enhancing the vehicle’s safety and overall performance.

XNGP: Setting the Standard in Intelligent Driving The XNGP driving system sets the G6 apart in today’s rapidly evolving EV landscape. It’s not just a hands-on-the-wheel driving experience anymore. With the XNGP system, you can simply set your destination and monitor traffic conditions while the system handles scenario-based actions like autonomous lane changes, congestion avoidance, emergency braking, and even parking.

To support this level of automation, the G6 features a comprehensive sensor suite, including lidars, cameras, mmWave, and ultrasonic radars. This redundant, diverse multi-sensor fusion set enables the vehicle to make intelligent, safe driving decisions under a variety of urban driving conditions.

International Standards and Future Plans Designed to meet both C-NCAP and E-NCAP safety standards, XPENG has plans for the G6 to roll out to key European markets by next year. The anticipation is tangible, with more than 35,000 preorders reported after its unveiling at Auto Shanghai earlier this year.

XPENG’s G6, with its sophisticated NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC driver assistance system, is more than just another SUV—it’s a testament to the future of intelligent driving. It brings together advanced EV technology and autonomous driving capabilities, offering a seamless, safe, and elevated driving experience for all.

Source : NVIDIA



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals