Dreame AP10 Pet Air Purifier Now Available With Smart Hair Collection and Fast Whole-Room Cleaning — Just in Time for Christmas

If you share your home with a dog or cat, you already know the routine: endless hair on the couch, dust drifting into corners, odors that appear out of nowhere, and an air purifier that can’t quite keep up. Dreame Technology, long known for its high-performance vacuums and robotic cleaners, is now bringing its engineering muscle to the pet-care world with the introduction of the Dreame AP10 Pet Air Purifier — a model designed specifically for households with furry residents.

Dreame is truly smart as always – going beyond standard air purifiers with “pet” in the name. The AP10 is built around the idea that hair, dander, odors, and microscopic allergens all require different engineering solutions. With a 360-degree airflow system, a transparent hair collector, multilayer filtration, and real-time smart monitoring, the AP10 aims to be the first purifier that truly understands the reality of living with pets.

A Visible Way to Take Control of Pet Hair

The headline feature — and something we haven’t seen presented this clearly before — is Dreame’s Visible Hair Collector. Instead of letting hair clog the inside of the filtration stack, the AP10 traps it in a dedicated transparent collector, allowing pet owners to actually see what’s being captured. It’s gratifying in the same way that watching a vacuum dustbin fill up is: you get instant feedback that the device is doing real work.

More importantly, it keeps hair from interfering with the deeper purification layers. Pet hair is easy to remove, but fine debris, allergens, and volatile organic compounds aren’t. By isolating the large debris, Dreame helps maintain long-term filter efficiency while making routine maintenance quick and clean.

At the heart of the system sits a multi-stage purification array capable of capturing allergens, odors, smoke, and microscopic particulates. For households battling seasonal allergies or pets that shed heavily, this layered approach ensures the AP10 truly eliminates odors at the source.

Built for Real Homes, Real Pets

Dreame’s engineers clearly studied pet behavior while designing the AP10. The purifier operates with whisper-quiet airflow, ensuring anxious pets aren’t spooked by sudden noise. It has a low-center-of-gravity build that makes it resistant to tipping, and even the power cord is chew-resistant — a thoughtful touch for households with curious puppies or cats who love to bat at cables.

A surprising detail is the Bio-Comfort Top, a surface that pets can safely brush against or lounge beside. This sounds trivial, but in practice it makes a difference: purifiers often end up located exactly where pets like to hang out. The AP10 is meant to coexist, not compete, with their natural habits.

Smart features are integrated without overwhelming the user. The AP10 provides real-time air-quality monitoring on the device and through the Dreamehome app, automatically adjusting airflow when hair, dander, or odors increase. For busy pet owners who don’t want to fiddle with settings, this automation makes air quality a set-and-forget experience.

Fast Air Refresh for Busy Homes

Performance is where the AP10 really stands out. Dreame claims it can refresh the full volume of a room’s air in just seven minutes, an impressively fast cycle compared to many purifiers in its class. For multi-pet homes — or homes with heavy shedding seasons — this speed matters.

Maintenance is equally straightforward. The AP10 includes a detachable, washable pre-filter, and the visible hair chamber eliminates guesswork about when cleaning is needed. The unit’s modular design means deeper cleaning and filter replacement are simple and tool-free.

Pricing, Promotions, and Where to Buy

The Dreame AP10 is now available at a retail price of $399.99. A special Christmas promotion will be available from December 9 to December 25, 2025, bringing the price down to $319.99 (20% off).

