DPD autonomous delivery robots launching in the UK

DPD has announced that it is launching autonomous delivery robots in the UK, the robots will be used in Milton Keynes and they will deliver up to 30 parcels a day.

This is part of a trial of these new delivery robots and they will operate from the company’s Knowhill depot, more information is below.

Powered by AI technology, the robots are currently ‘learning’ the routes and will then be able to find their way to delivery addresses, fully autonomously. Cartken’s level 4 autonomy and leading navigation tech is regarded as one of the safest last mile delivery solutions on the market and is currently being used by automotive tech giant Mitsubishi in Japan, and leading food delivery company GrubHub in the United States.

f the trial is successful, DPD intends to extend the sustainable, autonomous final mile solution across the city, which could enable it to start removing traditional delivery vans from the road network.

Elaine Kerr, DPD UK CEO, comments: “This is a really important trial for us. We want to understand the role that delivery robots could play in certain locations in the UK. They are a sustainable solution, and we genuinely want to find out if they could help us take vans off the road in future. The technology is proven and with the DPD branding, they look fantastic. The public’s response to our EV fleet has been amazing, so I am confident these smart robots will be embraced by customers as part of the way forward.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this trial of the new DPD autonomous delivery robots in the UK.

Source DPD

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals