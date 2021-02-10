Magma DH custom downhill mountain bike frame

Vulcan Cycles has created a new custom downhill mountain bike frame called the Magma DH, offering cyclists bespoke geometry, custom finish and an efficient kinematic. The bespoke mountain bike frames are constructed in France and manufactured at the companies in-house workshop, “we handle all the process, from the design, the manufacturing and the welding process, right up to the assembly of the complete bikes”. The high strength steel tubes, 200mm of travel, a progressive and sensitive 4-bar linkage kinematic, allows you to have an easier and faster riding. After 3 years of development and testing the company is now ready to offer their new downhill custom mountain bike frame to Kickstarter backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $3274 or £2366 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 12% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Magma DH campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021.

“At Vulcain Cycles, our will is to offer adapted and personalized bikes, designed to be efficient and durable. We seriously think it’s a better way than making identical bikes with weak durability for everyone.. Because every rider should be able to ride a bike that he likes, that helps him to exceed his limits, and that stays with him for many years.”

“We use high-grade quality steel tubes from Reynolds Tubing, an UK bicycle tubing manufacturer, allowing an easier and faster riding, all with increased safety, and making the frame extremely durable compare to an aluminium or carbon one. Each bike is unique and elaborated according to your choices. From the selection of the components, to the geometry and dimensions of the frame, through the colors of the paint and stickers for the finish.”

“Thanks to the Made in France, our local french partners, and our approach of durable bikes, we are proud to be able to reduce our environmental footprint. Our bikes help you to limit unnecessary over-consumptions, promote short circuit exchanges and reduce the huge intercontinental shipments. Steel production requires at least 6 times less energy than aluminum for its transformation. Steel is also fully recyclable and is one of the most recycled materials in the world, unlike carbon composite, which is still treated as a simple waste when it becomes unusable.”

Source : Kickstarter

