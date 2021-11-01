DOOM Eternal new Horde Mode, Master Levels and more

DOOM Eternal players looking for harder challenges may be interested to know that Bethesda has released the new Horde Mode, Master Levels and more, making them available with the rollout of the DOOM Eternal update 6.66. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new game modes.

DOOM Eternal Update 6.66

In Doom Eternal’s Horde Mode, Slayers enter a fast-paced, arcade-style challenge to dispatch demons with speed, precision and just a touch of style. Each time you enter Horde Mode, you’ll start off with the Combat Shotgun and all perks, runes and mods available and upgraded. Take your skills to the arena against real players in Doom Eternal’s 2v1 Battlemode 2.0 experience, now enhanced with a streak-based Ranking System that accounts your win streaks to find you worthy opponents to duel.

“Available now, Update 6.66 is free to all players and brings tons of new content, improvements, and fixes to the award-winning and action-packed DOOM Eternal. Experience the all-new arcade style Horde Mode, compete in the upgraded BATTLEMODE 2.0 multiplayer, put your skills to the test with two all-new Master Levels, earn new skins for the DOOM Slayer and demons, and more.”

“The team can’t wait for you to experience our brand new, three level arcade-style single player Horde Mode (with online leaderboards), two new Master Levels and enough improvements to BATTLEMODE that it’s getting the 2.0 treatment. We are super excited about this release and hope you enjoy playing it as much as we do. Thank you again for your patience and continued support of DOOM Eternal”

“Compete for the highest score by battling wave after wave of demons across three Missions from DOOM Eternal and The Ancient Gods – Parts One and Two* in this challenging new single player game mode. You’ll need to keep your wits about you and your skill sharp. Like a classic arcade game, there aren’t any checkpoints, you start with just 3 extra lives – but there are more to earn as you progress. You begin with only a fully mastered Combat Shotgun, unlocking a new weapon at random as you complete each Arena Round. Earn new Milestones and unlock loads of cool new customization items as you progress!”

