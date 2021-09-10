Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series unveiled

Donkervoort is launching a new version of their D8 GTO, the Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series and this new model comes with 435 horsepower. The car has been tuned by Abt sporstline.

The new Donkervoort D8 GTO will retail for €162,900 before taxes and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard car.

The most powerful engine ever seen in a Donkervoort and a radical approach to customization set the new D8 GTO Individual Series apart from every other Donkervoort.

Customers will be given a stunningly fast, strong D8 GTO Individual Series and a free hand to customize it as much as they like, in whatever direction they prefer.

It’s Donkervoort demonstrating the peak of its powers as a boutique manufacturer, delivering hypercar performance and personalization at a supercar price point.

Donkervoorts have always been amongst the most readily customizable supercars in the world, but the D8 GTO Individual Series takes those ideas to extremes with cars that reflect their owners’ personalities and perfectly suit their lifestyles.

It’s also faster. Planned as the final road-going version of the legendary D8 GTO model, the D8 GTO Individual Series will boast a power increase to 435 horsepower, 570Nm of torque and a wider usable power range.

You can find out more information about the new D8 GTO I over at Donkervoort at the link below.

Source Donkervoort

