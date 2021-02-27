Dokiy small yet powerful cordless vacuum cleaner $75

Dokiy is a small pocket -sized portable vacuum cleaner that is perfect to keep in your car, office or home providing a strong section of 16,000pa and is equipped with an 85,000 rpm brushless motor. The lightweight, quiet and easy-to-use cordless vacuum cleaner is now available to back via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website and has already raised over $30,000 with still 24 days remaining thanks to over 360 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $75 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Dokiy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Dokiy coreldess vacuum cleaner project checkout the promotional video below.

“If you drive a lot for work or have kids and pets, you know how hard it can be to keep the inside of your car clean. Vacuuming the car’s surface, floor, seats as well as interior is essential to keep out the debris, dirt, dust and other particles that can damage the car components in the long run. It is also critical for maintaining a healthier driver and passenger environment especially for those with pulmonary and skin diseases. Introducing Dokiy, the cordless handheld car vacuum cleaner that comes with 16000PA strong suction, stainless steel & HEPA dual filters and 3 nozzles to have your car, desktop and hard-to-reach corners cleaning covered.”

Dokiy has the greatest power-to-size ratio. Its suction power is anything but little. It offers 2 levels of suction power:

– Auto Level One 6000PA: is ideal for quick debris cleaning. The battery run time in this level is 38 minutes once you fully charge it.

– Level Two 16000PA is by day the most powerful on handheld cleaner to cover a wide range of scenarios: no matter pet hair, cat litter, dust particles, crumbs, microparticles, pollen, soot, or even fluid. The battery run time at its full power in this level is 9 minutes once you fully charge it.

“Dokiy handheld vacuum cleaner is small in size, only 11.6”*2.2” (height*diameter) and ultra-light in weight of only 500g / 1.1lb. The compact design, lightweight, cordless design makes it a breeze to pick up and clean immediately. Say goodbye to bulky cleaners.”

“This handheld vacuum has a 85,000 RPM brushless digital motor and offers 16,000 Pascals of suction power. With the powerful 120watt motor, Dokiy offers very strong suction for difficult particles in hard-to-reach areas and makes car interior cleaning super easy.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the coreldess vacuum cleaner, jump over to the official Dokiy crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals