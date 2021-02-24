DOJ is investigating antitrust complaints over ‘Sign in with Apple’

According to a recent report the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the US is investigating anti trust complaints against Apple and their ‘Sign in with Apple’ feature.

Apple introduced this new feature back in 2019 and it apparently had to be included if developers were using similar options from Facebook & Google.

Representatives of two iPhone app developers that complained to DOJ investigators about Apple’s requirements told The Information that after Apple made its sign-in button mandatory, they removed all sign-in buttons from their app because they didn’t want to include Apple’s and potentially lose out on gaining information about their customers.

These developers told investigators that the Apple button cuts them off from their users and claimed that it was another method the company uses to entrench its control over its mobile devices.

Whilst using this feature is apparently optional, if you are using the Google and Facebook options, then you have to include the Apple option as well.

Source The Information, 9 to 5 Mac

