Interesting news has surfaced recently from MotorTrend that claims the 2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock is rarer than the Dodge Demon. The automaker intends to build more Super Stock challengers for the 2021 model year, but the car is very rare for 2020. One big difference between the Super Stock and the Demon is that the Super Stock isn’t a limited-edition run.

Dodge will make as many Super Stock cars as it wants. As for production numbers for 2020, word is that fewer than 200 units were produced. Anyone who got hands on one of the unique cars may see the value of the car skyrocket due to its rarity and demand. The expectation is that God will produce thousands of Super Stock vehicles for 2021 compared to around 200 for 2020.

The Super Stock has a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine making 807 horsepower. Dodge claims the car can run the quarter-mile in 10.5-seconds at 131 mph. Hopefully, the rarity won’t mean 2020 Super Stock cars live their lives in a garage.

