DJI Ronin 4D camera features and modular design demonstrated

This week DJI has introduced and launched its new 6k and 8k Ronin 4D camera which features a modular design and then integrated gimbal allowing you to create professional video footage whatever your brief may be. In lowlight conditions you can use the integrated LiDar motion tracker to help keep your subject in focus. Check out the excellent overview video takes you through each of the cameras features and provide a demonstration of the LiDar and remote-control system which allows you to wirelessly connect the camera from miles away.

Ronin 4D camera features demonstrated

The main body of the camera is crafted with aluminum magnesium alloy and the Z-Axis arm with carbon fiber. The HDMI port on the main body supports output up to 1080p/60fps. A later firmware update will support output of 4K/60fps. DJI Ronin 4D currently supports audio input from 3.5mm mic/plug-in, power mic/line input, and built-in 2-ch mic.

The new DJI Ronin 4D camera is now available to purchase priced at $7199 or £5,999 for the 6K version with 8K version priced at £9,499.

Source : DJI

