DJI Ronin 4D 6K and 8K cameras launch from $7,199

DJI has this week introduced its new Ronin 4D camera which is now available to purchase priced at $7199 or £5,999 for the 6K version with 8K version priced at £9,499. Features of the camera include a highly integrated modular design allowing you to customize it to your exact requirements, a full frame gimbal camera capable of capturing 6K/60fps 4K/120fps Internal RAW Recording, with 4-Axis Active Stabilization, LiDAR Focusing and wireless transmission and control system.

DJI Ronin 4D has created two versions a 6K Combo and an 8K Combo both of which include an X9 gimbal cameras with different specifications. As you might have already guessed the 6K Combo features an X9-6K Gimbal Camera that supports video recording at resolutions up to 6K, and the 8K Combo features an X9-8K Gimbal Camera supporting video recording at resolutions up to 8K. The 8K Combo camera comes supplied with a PROSSD 1TB, USB-C to USB-C Cable, PROSSD Mount, and other accessories. to learn more about the camera check out the official launch event and introductory video embedded below.

“With 14+ stops of dynamic range, Zenmuse X9 delivers natural transitions of highlights and shadows in complex lighting conditions such as backlit scenes and direct sunlight. These traditionally difficult scenes can now be captured easily and with confidence. With the DJI Cinema Color System (DCCS) and robust computing power provided by CineCore 3.0, Zenmuse X9 is able to give images a cinematic look by retaining authentic and accurate colors. It also supports the industry-standard ACES workflow for effortless compatibility with the color tones of other cinema cameras.”

“X9 has 9-stop built-in high-quality ND filters (ND 2 to ND 512, or ND 0.3 to ND 2.7) that can be quickly and easily switched thanks to an internal motorized system. These filters were also designed to match and compliment the color science of Ronin 4D. X9’s standard DL mount supports three compact full-frame prime lenses. The housings are made of lightweight, monocoque carbon fiber, so each lens weighs just 180 g. More DJI lenses will be available in the future.”

