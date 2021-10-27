DJI Mavic 3 drone images leaked revealing specifications, accessories and bundles

Ahead of any official launch, images of the upcoming and as yet unreleased DJI Mavic 3 drone have been published online thanks to the teams at TechnikNews, WinFuture, and DroneXL’s Jasper Ellens. The leaked images reveal more details about what we can expect from the new DJI drone specifications, accessories and bundles when it is officially launched next month during November 2021.

The Mavic 3 is equipped with a large Hasselblad sensor which is rumored to be 20 megapixels with an 4/3 “CMOS sensor and an aperture of f/2.8 – f/11, 84-degree field of view or 24mm and will be available in three different versions offering a Fly More bundle, a Cine Edition and the standalone drone.

Rumoured specifications for the DJI Mavic 3 drone

“The Hasselblad camera on the Mavic 3 can capture 5.1K footage at up to 50fps, as well as 4K up to 120fps and 1080p up to 200fps. The highest bitrate for video recording is 200 Mbps for H.264 and 140 Mpbs for H.256. The DJI Mavic 3’s Hasselblad camera in the “Cine” edition, can record video in the Apple ProRes 422 HQ format, which is the most significant distinction from the standard Mavic 3 drone. In addition to the primary camera, DJI includes a secondary camera. According to the spec sheet, the zoom camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels, a field of vision of 15 degrees (162mm), and an aperture of f/4.4. This secondary camera can record 4K video at 30 fps, but without ProRes support.”

“Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.”

Source : TechnikNews : WinFuture : DroneXL

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals