DJI FPV drone officially launches for $1,299



DJI has officially launched their new FPV drone, making it available to purchase priced at $1299. Features include an immersive flight experience thanks to its first person view technology, HD low latency transmission, intuitive Motion controller and brand-new S Mode to name just a few. Check out the videos below to learn more about the DJI FPV drone and how easy it is to get started. The DJI FPV comes fully assembled, with everything you need to get started and if the worst should happen repairs can be carried out thanks to its modular design with easily replaceable parts.

“Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality.”

“DJI FPV is a groundbreaking ready-to-fly FPV drone that lets users of any skill level feel the thrill of immersive flight. Features like an intuitive Motion Controller, 4K/60fps video, a 150° super-wide FOV, 10km image transmission, and 28ms low latency deliver a truly unrivaled aerial experience!”

Source : DJI

