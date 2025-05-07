How to Build a Custom Universal Remote Control for Your Smart Home in 2025



Have you ever found yourself juggling three or more remotes just to watch TV or adjust your smart home devices? It’s a frustratingly common scenario in today’s tech-filled homes. With the discontinuation of popular solutions like the Logitech Harmony universal remote series, many users are left searching for a versatile, all-in-one remote that doesn’t compromise on functionality or comfort. But what if the perfect remote doesn’t exist—yet? Here’s the bold idea: you can build your own. By combining accessible tools like microcontrollers, 3D printing, and custom PCBs, you can create a tailor-made universal remote that works exactly the way you want it to. No more compromises, no more clutter—just a sleek, personalized device that puts you in control.

In this project, you’ll discover how to design and assemble a custom universal remote that fits your lifestyle and integrates seamlessly with your smart home setup. From configurable shortcut keys to an ergonomic design that feels great in your hand, this DIY project offers endless possibilities for personalization. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast eager to explore microcontroller programming or a smart home user tired of off-the-shelf limitations, this guide by Stock Pot will walk you through the process step by step. By the end, you won’t just have a remote—you’ll have a tool that transforms how you interact with your home. Because sometimes, the best solutions are the ones you build yourself.

Why Build a Custom Universal TV Remote?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The discontinuation of Logitech Harmony remotes has created a demand for customizable universal remotes, which can be built using microcontroller programming, 3D printing, and PCB design.

Custom remotes offer features like configurable shortcut keys, ergonomic design, extended battery life, and context-aware functionality for seamless smart home integration.

The hardware includes an ESP32 microcontroller, custom PCB, pull-up resistors, and a 3D-printed enclosure, allowing for a cost-effective and personalized design.

Step-by-step assembly involves prototyping, PCB assembly, wiring, and final integration, making sure a polished and functional product tailored to user preferences.

While lacking infrared (IR) compatibility, the remote excels in smart home integration, controlling devices like lights, thermostats, and air conditioners, with a total cost of $20–$30.

Modern remotes often fail to meet the needs of users, with limited buttons, poor ergonomics, and short battery life being common complaints. The Logitech Harmony series once addressed these issues, but its absence has left a significant gap in the market. By building your own remote, you can overcome these limitations and design a device that fits your lifestyle. Whether you need a remote for media control, smart home integration, or both, this project allows you to create a solution with features such as:

Configurable shortcut keys for quick access to apps or automations

for quick access to apps or automations Ergonomic design for comfortable and intuitive use

for comfortable and intuitive use Extended battery life for long-term practicality

This project is not just about functionality—it’s about creating a tool that works exactly the way you want it to, offering both convenience and customization.

Key Features and Design

Your custom remote can be as simple or advanced as you need, depending on your requirements. Some essential features to consider include:

A directional pad for seamless navigation

for seamless navigation Media controls such as play, pause, and volume adjustment

such as play, pause, and volume adjustment A mute button and quick access to settings

and quick access to settings Configurable shortcut keys for launching apps or triggering smart home scenes

To enhance usability, you can incorporate context-aware functionality, allowing the remote to adapt based on the room or user. For example, it could automatically adjust its settings when used in a living room versus a bedroom. Additionally, efficient hardware design ensures long battery life, making it a practical tool for everyday use.

DIY Custom Universal TV Remote

Find more information on Raspberry Pi 5 projects and components by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Hardware and Components

The hardware forms the foundation of your custom remote. At its core is the ESP32 microcontroller, chosen for its versatility and built-in Wi-Fi capabilities. The following components are essential for building your remote:

A custom PCB to house tactile switches for responsive button presses

to house tactile switches for responsive button presses Pull-up resistors to ensure reliable operation of the buttons

to ensure reliable operation of the buttons A 3D-printed enclosure for an ergonomic and durable design

for an ergonomic and durable design Through-hole components for easier assembly, especially for beginners

The 3D-printed universal remote enclosure allows for a high degree of customization, including the use of multimaterial printing for clear button labels or unique designs. This ensures your remote is not only functional but also visually appealing and tailored to your preferences.

Step-by-Step Assembly

Building your custom remote involves several stages, each critical to achieving a polished and functional final product:

1. Prototyping: Begin by testing the button layout and enclosure ergonomics using 3D-printed prototypes. This step ensures the design is comfortable and intuitive for daily use. Adjust the layout as needed before moving forward.

2. PCB Assembly: Assemble the custom PCB using through-hole components. These components are easier to solder, making the process more accessible for beginners while making sure reliable connections.

3. Wiring and Integration: Connect the components to the ESP32 microcontroller. Test each button and feature to ensure proper functionality before final assembly.

4. Final Assembly: Fit the components into the 3D-printed enclosure. Ensure all parts are securely in place, and the remote is compact, durable, and user-friendly.

This structured process allows you to refine your design at each stage and troubleshoot any issues, making sure a high-quality final product.

Functionality and Smart Home Integration

Your custom remote can go beyond controlling your TV. By integrating it with platforms like Home Assistant, you can manage a variety of smart home devices, including:

Lights , allowing you to adjust brightness or turn them on and off

, allowing you to adjust brightness or turn them on and off Thermostats , allowing precise temperature control

, allowing precise temperature control Air conditioning units, for added convenience and comfort

Configurable buttons make it easy to assign specific functions, such as dimming lights, activating preset scenes, or controlling multiple devices simultaneously. For families, you can even design a child-friendly version with simplified controls, making sure ease of use for all ages. This level of integration transforms your remote into a central hub for managing your home environment.

Accessibility and Cost

This project is designed to be beginner-friendly, making it an excellent introduction to electronics and microcontroller programming. The total cost typically ranges from $20 to $30, provided you have access to basic tools and a 3D printer. Affordable components and open source resources make this project accessible to hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts, and smart home users alike. With minimal investment, you can create a remote that rivals commercial options in both functionality and customization.

Limitations and Opportunities

While this custom universal remote offers significant flexibility, it does have some limitations. For instance, it lacks an infrared (IR) emitter, which may restrict compatibility with older devices that rely on IR signals. However, its integration with smart home systems and ability to control a wide range of devices make it a powerful alternative to traditional remotes. Additionally, the open source nature of the project allows for further customization. You can expand its functionality by adding features such as voice control, haptic feedback, or additional sensors to suit your evolving needs.

This project represents an opportunity to blend creativity, technology, and practicality, resulting in a device that enhances your home automation experience.

Media Credit: The Stock Pot



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals