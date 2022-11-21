DIY PC status monitor monitors CPU, GPU, RAM

Using a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller and WizFi360 display Huckster.io member “Gavin” has created a fully featured PC status monitor. Enabling you to quickly and easily check the status of your CPU, RAM, GPU and network speeds. “I want to display the current status of my computer on a screen, such as CPU usage, memory usage, current temperature, fan speed and other information.”

“If you are interested in building your very own PC status monitor system using the awesome Raspberry Pi hardware, jump over to the official project page by following the link below.”

PC status monitor

“AIDA64 is a system information, diagnostics, and auditing application developed by FinalWire Ltd (a Hungarian company) that runs on OS operating systems. It displays detailed information on the components of a computer on pc or webpage. The content and format of the information displayed on the web page can be customized. Of course, the web page format is useless for our application. We only need the pc runtime status parameters.”

“I use wizfi360 as http client to visit this webpage and get parameters. WizFi360 is a WiFi module, which can connect to WiFi through commands and perform TCP or TSP (SSL) connections. I have used it many times and it is very convenient. RP2040 acts as an MCU, after obtaining the pc runtime status parameters from wizfi360, it performs data processing and displays the content on the screen.”

Source : Hackster.io





