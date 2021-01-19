DIY Arduino Segway

Geeky Gadgets

DIY Arduino SegwayArduino enthusiasts interested in building their very own Arduino powered Segway, may be interested in the new article published to the official Arduino blog detailing a project created by a father and son duo. The DIY transporter is controlled via an Arduino Uno combined with a pair of motor drivers that handle the device’s high current requirements. “An MPU-6050 allows it to react as the rider leans forward and backwards, moving with the help of a PID loop. Steering is accomplished via a potentiometer, linked to a bent-pipe control stick using a bottle cap and glue.”

“Balancing test with the battery! the battery adds some counter balancing weight under the axel so the motors don’t have to work as hard. I thought this was a great idea but it turned out hurting us. A weight below the axel will cut your speed and modify the rig so that you have to lean further to move.

The Motor controllers I had to buy! These were the only part I had to but specifically for this project. The max amperage they can direct is around 30A but the stall current for the motors is 40A. I figured they probably wouldn’t stall….

The algorithm for balancing is called a PID controller. I won’t get into the details but very simply it sends motor output with the end goal of trying to move towards a setpoint. I can go into more detail if there’s interest but I’m sure a 10 minute youtube video would cover it better than me.

The arduino talks to an MPU 6050 which seems to be the go-to IMU for hobbyists. For only like $10 I absolutely LOVE the quality and accuracy. For the code, I looked up this guide  which I highly HIGHLY recommend taking a look at even just to understand how the IMU works. Also huge shout out to Jeff Rowberg for writing the library to interface with the 6050. Absolute legend.”

