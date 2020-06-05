AUDRIC SeaBorne 500m Swiss divers watch

Swiss watch manufacturers based in Neuchatel, Switzerland have created a new diver’s watch in the form of the AUDRIC SeaBorne 500m. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the timepiece which has been funded in less than 18 minutes on Kickstarter and has already raised over $75,000 thanks to over 110 backers with still 27 days remaining.

“AUDRIC is proud to launch its first Swiss Made watch on Kickstarter, a product which combines AUDRIC’s intricate design, coupled by meticulous and spirited characteristics, with a robust complication standing for technical innovation. The timepiece exhibits the brand’s most uncommon traits, introducing remarkable additional elements such as the renowned SW 200-1 movement. Our designers and engineers have worked tirelessly to perfect this watch. In designing, we wanted to keep the watch functional and easy to read.”

“The SeaBorne 500 M is a great everyday timer that can be worn in any situation. It is built as robust as all forthcoming AUDRIC watches but has an elegant twist to it. For the desk divers, the watch enthusiasts, the explorers and the office goers alike, the SeaBorne is the perfect fit for people who appreciate the fine art of watchmaking and the beauty of intricate mechanics.”

Source : Kickstarter

