The Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m dive watch has this month launched on Kickstarter providing you with the chance to own a precision diving watch designed and built from the ground up to deliver the “ultimate diver watches experience” say its creators. Combining function with athletics yet still ensuring that it meets the highest level of quality the Circle 5ive Torpedo is available with a number of different watch faces and trims including black with brushed stainless steel casing, blue and green with ceramic bezel, embossed dial and brushed stainless steel bracelet all featuring a Seiko NH35A automatic movement.

Circle 5ive Torpedo 300m automatic diver watch range

“As passionate caretakers of our planet, we advocate for meaningful integration between exceptional quality and sustainability. Our watches are made from long-lasting stainless steel and utilize automatic movements that require no batteries and will outlast the lifespan of its wearer if properly cared for.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $250 or £185 (depending on current exchange rates).

Assuming that the Circle 5ive funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Circle 5ive 300m divers watch project view the promotional video below.

“We strive to infuse each stage of our design and production process with a positive influence.Sustainability forms the basis of our watches, and we are committed to setting an ethical example in the watch industry by producing premium yet sustainable items. Our logistics partners promote sustainable growth around the globe. They have set out their sustainability goals prioritizing the reduced use of natural resources and reducing CO2 emissions from their logistics activities.”

“Environmental impact and ethical treatment of humans and animals are an integral part of all our design, development, and production processes at Hong Kong. We are actively working with our manufacturing partners across our supply chain to improve consumption while reducing emissions and waste.”

