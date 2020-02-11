Using materials reclaimed from the the Naval Type 22 Frigate; The HMS Cornwall, the Nardi HMS-C20 automatic dive watch has been CNC machined from HY-80 steel offering a “breathtaking aquatic combat watch made from materials of historical significance”. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the unique Nardi HMS-C20 dive watch and its construction.

Launched via Kickstarter last month the Nardi HMS-C20 dive watch is now available to back with earlybird pledges available from £430 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during April 2020.

“The idea at the heart of Nardi, is simply to make watches that have been recycled from something relevant; Combat Watches that have seen combat (in the case of the HMS-C20), Racing Chronometers that have, in their past life, raced at LeMans perhaps? One might call it ‘Instant provenance’, but the idea goes deeper than that, we want to create something for you to wear that has genuine significance, So much so, that once on your wrist, the ‘weight’ of it’s history becomes palpable. “

“For the most part, she’ll be engineered, finished and assembled in England, only relying on oversea’s parts in the instances where it has been impossible to source them locally and stay within budget, specifically; a Swiss Movement (Sellita SW200-1) and some ancillaries (injection moulded hard plastics, some gaskets, and the Sapphire Crystals). We’ve even explored using English suppliers for the straps, but it turns out that the Italians (in our experience) are simply better at it.”

Features of the Nardi HMS-C20 combat dive watch :

– Case material: HY-80 Hardened Steel, CNC cut with proprietary rehaut.

– WR: 200m.

– Movement: Sellita SW200-1 (date)*

– Bezel: Uni-Directional. 60 Click (Double-sprung bearing ratchet).

– Bezel insert: Brushed ceramic with bi-colour printed markers and lumed pip.

– Crown: Screw down. Signed.

– Case back: Ornate. Screw down.

– Hands: Slim sword style.

– Hour markers: 8 standard ‘bucket markers’ with custom teardrop quarter markers.

– Lume: Swiss superluminova BGW9.

– Glass: Double domed sapphire crystal with AR coating applied to the underside.

– Measurements: Diameter (excluding crown) 42mm. Height (excluding glass) 13.5mm. Length (lug to lug) 50mm. Inner lug (strap width) 22mm.

– Unique to the Kickstarter ‘Launch Edition’: Gold ion plating to the top-inner edge of the bezel ring and crown signature relief, plus an engraved limited run ‘number’.

– Strap options: Italian hand-stitched calf leather (tan) or heavy duty basket-weave canvas in black (both with signed buckle).

