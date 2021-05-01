Distinct multitool is equipped with over 30 tools for just $39

Distinct is a unique multitool offering over 30 tools and functions in one small credit card sized multitool. Launched via crowdfunding the multitool is now available to purchase directly from the Chiselled Design website priced at $39 offering you a saving of $21 off the recommended retail price.

The multitool includes a smart modular system that allows you to customise your multitool depending on your next adventure whether it be mountain biking, hiking or just an everyday carry. Watch the videos below to learn more about the variety of functionality provided by the unique multitool packed with essential features.

DISTINCT 30+ tools in 1. Featuring a smart and seamless design. This EDC is ultra-thin and packed with essential features that tool enthusiasts will need in life’s everyday situations. Distinct has 5 spoke wrench, including SW-5 for use on tricon wheels. A box cutter, bottle opener, wing-nut tool, wire benders, paint can opener, screw-bit holder, wire stripper, a set of metric wrench, extra hex socket for use in tight spaces, a file tool, a blade guard/strap, a thumbscrew for added functions and 10 hex bits that are securely inserted in their dedicated housing, swappable and compatible with standard size (1/4″).

All the tools are visible for easy access. This pocket-sized multi-tool is lightweight, corrosion resistance, durable and it can be used simultaneously. The freedom to configure the tools you need for your next adventure has been made possible by Chiseled Design.

Source : Chiselled Design

