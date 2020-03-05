Disney+ coming to Amazon Fire TV devices from March 24th

We recently heard that the new Disney+ streaming service would be coming to Sky Q in the UK and now it is also coming to Amazon Fire TV devices in the UK.

The new Disney+ service will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices from the 24th of March, this will include Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire Tablets.

On Fire TV, finding the Disney+ app and content is easy with Alexa; customers can use their included Alexa Voice Remote, paired Echo device, or Fire TV Cube with Alexa built-in. Disney+ content will be included in Fire TV’s universal search feature making it easy to find and discover content with your voice. When the app becomes available customers will be able to say things like:

“Alexa, find Disney+”

“Alexa, open Disney+”

“Alexa, play The Mandalorian”

“Alexa, find Star Warsmovies.”

Fire Tablet customers can also download movies, TV series or shorts, and watch whenever they want.

There will be a seven day free trial of the new Disney+ streaming service avaiilable at launch and then it will cost £5.99 a month of £59.99 a year.

Source Amazon

