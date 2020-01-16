Registrations are now being accepted for the Disintegration public multiplayer beta which will be taking place on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC via Steam. V1 Interactive and publisher Private Division announced the closed beta will be hosted on Tuesday, January 28 from 8 am PT/11 am ET to 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET and Wednesday, January 29 from 8 am PT/11 am ET to 11:59 pm PT/2:59 am ET.

“We’re excited to announce the upcoming disintegration multiplayer technical beta on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Steam.

register below for a chance to participate in the closed technical beta and receive updates on how to play the upcoming open technical beta.”

“In Earth’s near future, climate extremes, overpopulation, food shortages, and a global pandemic led to nations collapsing and humankind on the brink of extinction. Scientists adopted a means in which the human brain was removed and surgically encased into a robotic armature; a process known as Integration. It was meant to be a temporary solution to an unavoidable crisis.

It was a good thing for decades, allowing humans to survive. But some of the Integrated saw this new form as the future of humanity.

With no desire to reverse the process, the post-humanist Integrated stratified, calling themselves the Rayonne. Global war soon erupted, and Rayonne forces now seek to hunt down any remaining humans, forcing their integration, and destroying those who don’t share their views.

In Disintegration, you play an Integrated character named Romer. He’s one of many who rebelled and are now outlawed by the Rayonne.

It’s up to you to lead a small group of these Outlaws, people who have chosen to fight back and survive, into a brighter future where we protect those they care about and hope to one day become human again.”

