M-30+ pocket digital tape measure hits Kickstarter from $49

A super compact digital tape measure has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month called the M-30+ offering an accurate way to digitally measure using laser technology. The digital laser take measure has already raised over $46,000 thanks to over 680 backers and features an auto data save and management system waterproof IP 54 case and automatic calculation functions to help make taking measurements the breeze.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the M-30 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the M-30 digital tape measure project watch the promotional video below.

“M-30+ has been rigorously tested and prototyped throughout the past 2 years. Therefore, we are confident in the logistical and practical aspects of manufacturing M-30+. Please check out Mass-Production at the bottom of this page for details. All we need now is your help and support to bring this piece of awesomeness to life!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the digital tape measure, jump over to the official M-30 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

