Difference between the iPad Air vs iPad Pro (Video)

Apple’s new iPad Air launched recently, the device comes with a similar design to the iPad Pro, the two tablets do comes with different specs and now we have a video of the iPad Air vs iPad Pro.

The iPad Air costs $599 and the iPad Pro cost $799 for the 11 inch model, there is also a 12.9 inch model which starts at $999. Lets find out the main difference between the iPad Air vs iPad Pro.

As we can see from the video the the 11 inch iPad Pro comes with an 11 inch display and the iPad Pro a 10.9 inch display.

The new iPad air actually comes with a more powerful processor, the new Apple A14 Bionic which is used in the iPhone 12. The iPad Air is powered by an Apple A12Z Bionic.

The main differences between these two iPads is the cameras on the devices, the iPad Pro comes with a 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a 10 megapixel ultrawide camera and a LiDAR scanner. The iPad Air features a 12 megapixel wide camera. There is also no FaceID on the new iPad Air, instead it uses Touch ID.

When you look the two devices side by side, the iPad Air looks like a good deal, although if you use the cameras on your iPad and want these extra features then the iPad Pro may be the one to go for.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

