Diablo IV developer update reveals more details about Endgame and more

In conjunction with the Diablo IV Server Slam taking place this weekend a new developer update has been released providing more details about what you can expect from Diablo IV gameplay features. Together with moment-to-moment gameplay, and offering players a first-hand taste of Sanctuary through Act I during the Diablo IV Early Access and Open Beta Weekends.

The Diablo IV Server Slam runs from May 12, 12 p.m.–May 14, 12 p.m. PDT. Everyone can take up arms against the armies of the Burning Hells to help test the durability of our servers on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4—along with couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms.

“Overall, there are three versions of the Battle Pass available. The Free Battle Pass, simply called Battle Pass, the Premium Battle Pass, which will cost 1,000 Platinum (equivalent of $9.99 USD), and the Accelerated Battle Pass, which includes all perks of the Premium Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, a special Cosmetic, and will cost 2,800 Platinum (equivalent of $24.99 USD).”

Exciting Reveals in the Latest Diablo IV Developer Update

“Join Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, product management director Kegan Clark, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher on May 10 at 11 a.m. PDT for our next Developer Update Livestream. This time, the development team will spell how Diablo IV’s Seasons, Cosmetics, and the completely optional Battle Pass will work.”

Stoking the Flames of Hell: Seasons

“Seasons are quarterly releases that will add additional gameplay features, questlines (with new and old faces alike), Battle Passes, Legendary Items, class balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, and much more. Seasons will introduce fresh concepts and ideas into the world of Sanctuary, for all wanderers to enjoy while simultaneously iterating upon your baseline experience.

Above all, we want Seasons to be celebratory moments; something to look forward to and enjoy with your friends and other members of the Diablo community. Season 1 will begin in mid to late July, and to embark on this next chapter, you must first complete the Campaign. Because of this, we recommend you begin your pursuit of Lilith in advance so you can jump into the first Season as soon as it becomes available.”

Source : Blizzard





