Diablo Immortal awful micro-transactions explained

Earlier this month the controversial game developer Activision Blizzard recently acquired by Microsoft for a little over $68 billion launched its long-awaited mobile version of the once iconic Diablo game in the form of Diablo Immortal.

Unfortunately Blizzard has blatantly integrated a wealth of ways to part you with your hard earned cash without providing any skill-based advancement in the game. Requiring players to spend huge amounts of money to level up their characters. If you are happy paying for this sort of advancement carry on, but to be honest I have got better things to spend my money on. Such as a skill-based RPG game thats actually fun to play, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 sure its not an MMO but until a decent MMO comes along its a great choice and its developers are also owned by Microsoft.

If you are interested in learning more about the despicable use of micro-transactions within the game, check out the video embedded below which gives you an overview of just how much money you are gonna have to spend to advance your characters. The massively multiplayer online action role-playing game takes place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III and has been developed by Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase.

Diablo Immortal micro-transactions

