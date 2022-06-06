Diablo Immortal requires $100,000 of micro-transactions to fully upgrade a single character

Loot boxes and micro-transactions have been taken to a whole new level by Blizzard Entertainment who have this week launched their free-to-play video game Diablo Immortal which relies heavily on gamers paying for upgrades using their hard earned cash.

It seems that Diablo Immortal has been specifically designed to bleed as money as possible from gamers as possible and is available on both Android and iOS platforms with a beta release also available for Windows.

For example it is been calculated by Bellular News it will cost players $100,000 or £88,000 to fully upgrade a single character in the game. Obviously you do not have to do this but apparently certain things are exceedingly rare and free-to-play gamers may not even be able to win them at all. One such area is Legendary Gems which seem to be the games money grabbing mechanic.

Diablo Immortal micro-transactions

Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from playing the game and the micro-transactions you will encounter

“The fast-paced, arcade-like Immortal has many gameplay similarities to Diablo III (such as destructible environments) however, whilst it retains the vibrant art style of Diablo III, the game’s tone is closer to the more sombre style of Diablo II. It features the isometric graphic style common to games in the series.”

Source : Eurogamer : GameRant : Bellular News

