Baldur’s Gate 3 released date for early access 2022

In an interview with GameSpot’s Dave Jewitt more details have been revealed about the development of the new Baldur’s Gate 3 game and a possible release date has been mentioned for leaving early access. Baldur’s Gate 3 was made available to purchase via Steam in Early Access last year and update have been rolling out ever since.

The news was shared by Larian Studios founder, Swen Vincke who explains more about the ongoing development for the Baldur’s Gate 3 game in the video embedded below. “Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.”

“Our resident CRPG nerd Dave Jewitt sits down with Larian’s Swen Vincke to catch up on Baldurs 3’s development, what the future holds for BG3, and we are made to roll a D20 to find out if it’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X…It wasn’t a nat 20…”

“From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. In Baldur’s Gate 3 Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer.”

As soon as more details on a confirmed Baldur’s Gate 3 release date are announced we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Gamespot : Kit Guru

