Dewalt Powerstack 18v batteries offer 50% more power in smaller form factor

Dewalt the Stanley Black & Decker brand has this week announced the launch of its new next-generation cordless battery pack system capable of delivering 50% more power in a 25% more compact design. Aptly named the Dewalt Powerstack the 18v battery pack system will be available to purchase early in 2022 although no pricing has been revealed as yet.

“DEWALT POWERSTACK 18V Compact Battery technology represents a breakthrough battery innovation in the power tools industry,” said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. “Our groundbreaking dependable lithium-ion battery pack represents a new threshold of cordless power tool performance, helping to further realise the full potential of the cordless jobsite of the future. The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ battery is a significant feat of engineering that reflects a long history of innovation leadership from DEWALT, as well as our relentless pursuit to provide our customers with the best cordless power tool experience on the market.”

“In addition, the battery includes several features to optimise functionality. The battery pack has a LED fuel gauge that displays the battery’s state-of-charge, helping the end user avoid unplanned work stoppages, and is designed with a durable, non-marring rubber overmold that provides impact resistance while helping to protect finished surfaces. The battery is ideal for cutting, drilling and fastening applications, precision and finishing tasks, and when working in tight spaces. The DEWALT POWERSTACK™ 18V Compact Battery is compatible with all DEWALT 18V XR tools and chargers in the 18V XR system.

Source : Dewalt

