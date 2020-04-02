Details On 2021 Corvette Options Surface

Mid-engine C8 Corvette fans have been wondering when details on the 2021 model might surface. Some details have surfaced that come from a leak. Two new exterior colors will be offered, including Long Beach Red and Blade Silver replacing the current Red Mist Tint Coat and Silver Flare.

The rumor also tips a pair of new seat combinations for the 3LT model include Trim Suede Strike Yellow/Sky Cool Gray and Leather Jet Black with Sky Cool Gray. The 2021 model will also gain wireless CarPlay as standard on 1LT/2LT/3LT packages.

One of the features that fans may be most excited about is that the Magnetic Selective Ride Control suspension will be a standalone option that doesn’t require the Z51 package. Seven full-length stripe colors and four Stinger graphic colors are offered for 2021. More carbon fiber accessories are also being offered.

Via Corvette Blogger

