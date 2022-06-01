Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed game launches August 30, 2022

THQ Nordic is released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed which will be launching in a few months time on August 30, 2022. Offering both single player and split screen shared cooperative modes the latest game in the franchise is now available to preorder and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Those that preorder will also get the standalone multiplayer-DLC “Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage” for free so developers Black Forest Games. Check out the trailers below to learn more about the next game and the free DLC for those that preorder.

Destroy All Humans 2

“Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ‘60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.”

– Show those hippies who’s boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower

– Explore 1960’s Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities

– Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission

– Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills

– Invite a friend over for a twosome and enjoy the full story in local 2-player split screen co-op

Source : Steam

