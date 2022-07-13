Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed launches August 22

Soon to be launching on August 22, 2022 is the Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, the game is now available to preorder and is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X consoles. Available in Standard price that $40, Dressed to Skill Edition priced at $55, The Collectors Edition priced at $400 to Destroy All Wallets! Together with Clone Carnage is also available for separate purchase on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox at an SRP of $ 12.99, € 12.99 or £ 9.99.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

Check out the trailer below to learn more about the arsenal of weapons that will be at your disposal in the form of weapons such as the Burrow Beast, the Dislocator, and of course the crowd-pleaser: Anal Probe.

“Yippee ki-yay, Mother… ship! Crypto is back with a fully stocked alien arse-nal. Go up close and personal with your trusty Anal Probe, grab one of four new guns like the Dislocator or annihilate entire cities with the mere push of a button in your newly upgraded saucer.

These monkeys won’t know what hit them. This limited Collector’s Edition includes all digital content as in the Dressed to Skill Edition and comes with a gigantic, 27,6 inch / 70 cm high Crypto-figurine, an “Arkwobbler” which is of course a wobble-statue of the great Arkvoodle, a vintage metal plate, an artbook, the orchestral score on CD and the game for your favorite platform.

Yes, puny humans, believe it! If you pre-order Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed now, you’ll instantly be rewarded with the multiplayer, stand-alone spin-off Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage playable on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox. In Clone Carnage, 4 players can wreak havoc online or 2 players can destroy in local multiplayer.”

“While Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage will be available for download immediately upon digital preorder (or at the launch of Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed for the Collector’s Edition), everyone pre-ordering the “Dressed to Skill” Edition will also receive a skin pack, to make Crypto look all so shiny, as well as the “Challenges DLC” expected to launch in Q4 2022. For PC players, the Official Orchestral Score, as well as the Digital Art Book, will also be part of the “Dressed to Skill” Edition.”

