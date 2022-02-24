THQ Nordic has this week announced the acquisition of metricminds, the Frankfurt-based service provider for animated content. “Using the same technology that is utilized in the production of games (game engines), we create fantastic animated content for various purposes. Our main field is the production of cinematics for games, but we also create trailers and other animated content.”

metricminds GmbH (metricminds) has become a 100% subsidiary of THQ Nordic now that the acquisition has been completed. The purchase includes the entire core team, comprising of specialists in the games, broadcast and film industry, although no monetary details have been revealed by either party.

THQ Nordic acquires Metricminds

“Since its incorporation in 2001, the studio established itself as a household name for creating cutscenes, trailers, motion capture, keyframe animation, facial animation and fully finished cinematics delivered in-engine. Notable projects the studio has been working on include: Horizon (1 and 2), Dying Light, Borderlands 2, The Surge (1 and 2), EVOLVE, Batman Arkham Origins, Tarzan 3D, Darksiders III, The Remnant: From the Ashes, and many more (at this point, Crypto forces us to mention the fact that they also worked on Destroy All Humans! 2020, as well as Destroy All Humans 2 – Reprobed; no more probing… please?).”

Source : THQ

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals