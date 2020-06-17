Desperados III ‘hardcore, tactical stealth’ game launches on PC , Xbox and PS4

Stealth and tactical gamers looking for a challenge, might be interested to know that Desperados III has today launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC system. Offering hard-core tactical stealth gameplay, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. Desperados III is a real-time tactics stealth video game developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic and is a prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, the first game in the series. Check out 90 minutes of PlayStation gamplay below for an overview of what you can expect

“Play smart if you want to succeed. A good plan can make the difference between survival and finding yourself at the business end of a pistol. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends. “

“Drifter, gunslinger, and natural leader Cooper can kill quietly with a knife, or take out multiple foes with his revolvers. Strongman Hector carries a giant bear trap and can slay the toughest opponents with his trusty axe. Cold blooded bounty hunter McCoy likes to be methodical, using lures, knockout gas, poison syringes and a custom long-range pistol. Kate can fool almost any man with the right outfit, and kills discreetly with her hidden gun. And then there is this mysterious woman from New Orleans, Isabelle… Combine your team’s special skills to overcome each tough challenge in your own style. Plan your moves wisely and execute them perfectly in real time to sneak past your enemies while remaining undetected.”

Source : Steam

