KAKA desktop charger with smart moving wireless charging coil for optimal charging

KAKA is a new multifunctional desktop wireless charger that is launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to purchase price from just $29. Capable of charging your phone, watch and earbuds the charger features a moving coil which repositions itself pending on the orientation of your phone.

If you put your phone in portrait the coil will move upwards to obtain the best charging position. Similarly if you place your phone in the landscape orientation the coil will move down the charging station for optimal charging. Early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates). If you’re interested in learning more about how wireless charging works check out our previous article.

“Say goodbye to cluttered desktops and frustrating charging experiences! Introducing our innovative three-in-one charging solution that can simultaneously charge your phone, earbuds, and smartwatch.

It uses mobile coil induction to easily locate your charging position, eliminating the problem of camera lens obstruction or poor contact, and is compatible with most models on the market. Additionally, it features a built-in night light and mini charging display that won’t disturb you during charging. It’s the perfect solution for hassle-free and convenient charging day or night.”

Desktop wireless charger

“Using mobile coil sensing tech, it automatically senses and charges your phone without manual adjustments. Enjoy wireless charging without failure due to positioning. Compatible with most devices on the market, it’s a convenient and stable choice for wireless charging.

Our Three-in-One wireless charger is the solution to the inconvenience of having multiple chargers for different devices like phones, watches, and earphones. With our charger, you can charge all your devices simultaneously, eliminating the need for multiple chargers. Simplify your life with our modern charging solution.”

Assuming that the KAKA funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the KAKA desktop wireless charger project audit the promotional video below.

“Our product boasts intelligent lossless charging that adapts to different devices’ charging needs, preserving battery health while maximizing efficiency. It eliminates the need for cables and prevents problems like overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting. Say goodbye to wire entanglement, port damage, and heat damage.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the desktop wireless charger, jump over to the official KAKA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals