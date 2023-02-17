Makers and small businesses looking to create moulded plastic designs might be interested in a new desktop vacuum former aptly named the VacuumSnap. Equipped with a 2 kW heating element and capable of creating forms up to 400 mm in size the vacuum former is equipped with a 700 what vacuum pump and ergonomic design. No external vacuum pump is required as the design features a neat all-in-one form factor that is capable of moulding a wide variety of different thermoforming plastics.

“What if there was an affordable alternative that offered an endless selection of shapes and sizes – all at the touch of a button? To produce such custom products in a factory can be quite costly, but VacuumSnap aims to change that. With this revolutionary vacuum-forming solution, it is now effortless for small companies, DIY creators, and hobbyists to produce short runs of high-quality products right at home.”

Desktop vacuum former

“VacuumSnap makes it easy to create molds for packaging, concrete casting, plaster casting, general shapes, homemade goods, soap making, candle making, model making, customized molds of all kinds, and more. And since this set includes large hand-formed clay stones and reusable silicone cups/trays, versatility will always be yours! This innovative tool is perfect for business and home use alike because it can simply do so much!”

If the VacuumSnap crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the VacuumSnap desktop vacuum former project check out the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $299 or £254 (depending on current exchange rates).

“VacuumSnap is powered by quick and efficient halogen heaters that can reach an astonishing 200 degrees in less than one minute. Unlike other competitive systems, VacuumSnap heats objects directly rather than trying to raise the temperature of the entire forming area. You’ll achieve optimal results without wasting energy or waiting too long for your item to complete forming.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the desktop vacuum former, jump over to the official VacuumSnap crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





