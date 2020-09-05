Oku Desk desktop laser cutter and engraver

Makers, developers and hobbyists searching for a laser engraver and cutter may be interested in the new Oku Desk laser cutter which has been created by a team of developers based in Madrid, Spain. The Oku Desk has been specifically designed to provide users with a compact, easily transportable and simple to use laser cutter.

Early bird pledges are available from €1,998, offering a 40% discount off the recommended retail price. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its features, design and usability.

“We present you Oku Desk, a new affordable desktop laser cutter and engraver suitable for everyone. Simply connect USB flash drive with the project you want to carry out and get amazing results on a wide range of materials. Oku Desk helps you to put your ideas into practice. It can be a scale model, a mock-up or any other piece. Employ its great precision in materials such as wood, leather, cardboard, etc.”

“Oku Desk includes its own version of Inkscape, a free design software. You can create ambitious projects easily as well as edit files from other programs such as AutoCAD, Illustrator or CorelDraw. The research and development phase has already been completed in our laboratory, and now we’re ready for the next stage. We need your support to be able to start mass production of your Oku Desk.”

Source : Kickstarter

