Organize your desk with the YOFHO Prisma desk organizer

Anyone who would like to organize their desk, freeing up valuable desk space from clutter yet still keep everything handy, may be interested in the new YOFHO Prisma desk organizer launched via Kickstarter this month. Capable of storing all your pens and essential stationery the organiser also features a USB hub that can be removed and used separately if needed. Also included in the organizer is a wireless 15W fast charging pad for your phone all within a minimalist design.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $149 or £121 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We have designed something that helps you quickly get into an orderly “environment” where you can stay focused, dedicated and, at the same time, comfortable. What YOFHO Prisma does for you is fairly simple: make everything on your desktop neat and tidy. Paired with the flexible layout, Prisma is customizable to fit the preference of your work style. You can decide how to arrange its segments and internal layout to better adjust to your requirements.”

Desk organizer

“You can obviously keep Prisma on your desktop at your home or work office. However, weighing only 1.5 kilos and featuring a portable design, you can perfectly take it and use it anywhere you need it. Besides, Prisma goes beyond the typical desktop organizer concept, performing a high capacity for all of your daily essentials. It makes sure you’ll also have proper places for your makeup, or specialty tools. No matter what you have on the desktop, the YOFHO Prisma is there for you!”

With the assumption that the YOFHO Prisma crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the YOFHO Prisma Desk organizer project observe the promotional video below.

“Prisma supports 15W fast-charging that is suitable for most phone brands.Just place your phone horizontally or vertically on Prisma’s surface, and you’ll have your device charged before you know it! Just press a button that will pull the Hub out, and it’s ready to connect your USB drive with your iMac, desktop computer, or other device. Switch between the ON/OFF position based on your requirements, retracting it again to be discreetly embedded into Prisma’s body.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Desk organizer, jump over to the official YOFHO Prisma crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





