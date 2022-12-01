Zen modular charger for iPhone, iPad, Watch & Airpods

Zens has launched a range of new modular chargers this week but are now available to purchase directly from the online Apple Store. Designed specifically to charge Apple’s iPhone, iPad, Watch and AirPods the modular charger allows you to choose between three or four different units depending on your charging needs. Priced from $80 for the 60 W iPad charger the 4-in-1 modular wireless charger is priced at $180 and the 3-in-1 priced at $150.

Complete with support for Apple’s MagSafe charger systems the stand provides the fastest possible charge up to 15W for iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models. While the USB-C port on the wireless charger provides up to 30W output and a wireless charger can be used to charge both your iPhone and AirPods. The modular Apple Watch charger can be connected to the main station or you separately if needed.

Zen modular charger

“The unique Zens 4-in-1 Modular Wireless Charger is a convenient and sustainable solution that delivers the fastest possible charge to all your Apple devices. The main station charges your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods. The Modular Apple Watch extension can be magnetically connected to the main station and is powered via the connected power adapter. Having all your Apple devices charging in one location, provides peace of mind as well a well organized desk, nightstand, or counter space.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals