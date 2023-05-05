After the successful launch of their original LeMat Magnetic Fixer modern desk organizer the engineers and design team at VoRis based in Los Angeles have returned to Kickstarter once again the second generation LeMat organizer allows you to keep your desktop tidy allowing you to concentrate on the more important details of your business and life.

Improve your productivity by keeping everything in its place, handy and easy to find when needed. Thanks to its magnetic and modular design the organiser allows you to arrange your desk to suit your needs and also includes a handy USB hub. Early bird pricing are now available for the innovative organisation project from roughly $69 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In the LeMat desk organizer, an NFC hotspot is embedded. It can be customized to personal preference with a wide range of apps, including Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, or concentration apps like Pomodoro ( to keep you on track without your attention being stolen, speedily optimizing productivity and task performance). You can work on a wool surface or make a Quick transformation of your workplace – Just Snap-on LeMat desk mat or any other mat you want. Transform your workplace!”

“3 USB are embedded In the wooden magnetic mat fixator. So you can connect and charge your different devices: including Phones, dock stations, tablets, keyboards, mouses, Apple pens etc. You can also use an adapter for other types of USB. Easily click and fix cables in holders Of both the left and right sides Of the Mat. It can be printer cables, laptop cables, keyboard cables, dock station cables etc.”

If the LeMat Magnetic Fixer 2.0 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the LeMat Magnetic Fixer 2.0 desk organizer project evaluate the promotional video below.

” With a dedicated space for stationery and small accessories in the toolbar, you’ll always have quick access to your work essentials whenever you need them. Also we have made stand for your phones. LeMat has a smooth surface which is excellent for both writing and computer use when using a mouse. You can use a fixed top layer mat as a document and paper hideaway, so they don’t pile up around you – just like sweeping a mess under a pad! Also, Mat was designed with a magnetic clip for small notes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the desk organiser, jump over to the official LeMat Magnetic Fixer 2.0 crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

