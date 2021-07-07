Ohmie desk lamp made from recycled orange peel

If you are searching for a unique desk lamp you may be interested in the new Ohmie light created by the design team at Krill. The compact desk lamp is constructed from recycled orange peels offering a reclaimed, organic and 3D printed desk lamp which is sure to turn a few heads. The sustainable design offers a unique yet elegant and sleek design and has been 3D printed in a fully circular loop.

“Ohmie answers the need for a smarter way to manage waste from the food chain and the necessity to innovate Design so that “sustainable” will stop being an adjective and will become the norm.” The new orange peel material has been developed thanks to new innovative research and its raw material is produced from nonedible parts of oranges produced in southern Italy, plus it is fully comp possible.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched desk lamp from roughly $84 or £62 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ohmie campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021.

“A velvety and sturdy material results from mixing orange peels and a biopolymeric base, holding a strong memory of its origin. From the orange-skin pattern, on the outer surface, to the thin layers from 3D printing and its smell, we are reminisced of baking cookies with nonna (grandma) or picking ripe oranges in childhood summers.” To learn more about the Ohmie desk lamp project review the promotional video below.

“Granting advantages regarding design, material savings and complete avoidance of production waste. We have developed the right formula, while the material’s colour is still under improvement.Indeed, given the organic origin of the material, slight changes in the shade may occur.”

“The aim behind Ohmie The Orange Lamp and Krill Design’s work is the repurposing of organic waste from the food industry, through a process of Circular Economy, transforming Nature’s resources into eco-design products. Krill Design is an Italian Studio that has been developing new Circular Design Products and Biomaterials since 2018. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desk lamp, jump over to the official Ohmie desk lamp campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

