GELID Nexus desk headset hanger and hub

This year GELID has introduced a new premium headset hanger complete with a number of useful features including USB ports, 360° rotation adjustable desk thickness from 10 to 42 mm as well as integrated cable management. The GELID NEXUS Premium Headset Holder has a is now available to purchase priced at $19 or €19 depending on your location. The desk headset hanger and hub has been designed to hang off the edge of your desk keeping your headphones within easy reach but hidden out of sight when not in use. The three port USB hub and SD card reader is always within easy reach and a neat slide out cable management holder is available underneath the headset strap holder.

Premium desk headset hanger

“The new Premium Headset Holder includes a flexible design. The hook holder is attached to a rotatable arm that can easily move 360° in, out, left and right according to your needs. The two clip cable organizers are integrated to hold cables in place, preventing them from dragging to the ground and keep your desk organized. The stand comes with five expansion ports. Three USB ports for high-speed data transfer and charging, one TF and one SD expansion port to facilitate your audio enjoyment.”

“NEXUS can be attached to desks up to 42 mm thickness and as narrow as 10 mm for a near universal fit on most desks. The spring clamp is easy to remove and reattach with its non-slip silicone pad. The detachable design makes it easy to clean and install. GELID Solutions hands a 1 year warranty.”

“Nexus is designed to help organize your workspace and complement your gaming setup. The revolutionary triple USB port along with an SD card and TF card input will more than provide the daily need of any office. Unlikely traditional headset holders, our all-new Nexus premium headset holder can handle up to 1kg of weight and also has the versatility to rotate 360 degrees keeping your desk nice and tidy without occupying any space on your workspace.”

Source : GELID





