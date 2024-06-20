stilform FLOW designer rollerball pen hits Kickstarter

When it comes to writing instruments, you deserve a pen that not only performs flawlessly but also stands out in terms of design and sustainability. The stilform FLOW designer rollerball pen is here to transform your writing experience. Combining the smoothness of a ballpoint pen with the ink quality of a fountain pen, this innovative tool is crafted to meet the highest standards of elegance and functionality. Imagine holding a pen that feels like an extension of your hand, effortlessly gliding across the page, leaving behind a trail of perfectly consistent ink. This is not just a pen; it’s a statement of your commitment to quality and style.

stilform FLOW Features: Combines the smoothness of a ballpoint pen with the ink quality of a fountain pen.

Features a unique magnetic cap mechanism for seamless writing.

Ensures consistent, fluid lines without skips or smudges.

Constructed from high-quality, sustainable materials like titanium, brass, and aluminum.

Offers personalization with four vibrant refill colors and a minimalist design.

Built to last with exceptional drop resistance and heirloom quality.

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $64 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the stilform FLOW is its unique magnetic cap mechanism. This innovative design allows for a retractable tip and a magnetic cap that ensures seamless writing. The intuitive cap posting secures the cap in place, allowing you to focus on your writing without any distractions. Imagine the convenience of never having to worry about losing your pen cap again. The magnetic mechanism not only adds a touch of modernity but also enhances the overall functionality of the pen, making it a joy to use every time you pick it up.

Designer Rollerball Pen

The rollerball design of the stilform FLOW guarantees consistent, fluid lines without any skips or smudges. The safe rollerball refills provide fluid ink writing without the common issues of leaks or drying out, ensuring that your writing remains impeccable. Whether you are jotting down quick notes or crafting a detailed letter, the stilform FLOW delivers a smooth and enjoyable writing experience. The precision-engineered tip ensures that every stroke is as smooth as the last, making it ideal for both everyday use and special occasions.

Crafted from high-quality materials such as titanium, brass, and aluminum, the stilform FLOW is built to last. Options for Diamond-Like Coating (DLC) add scratch resistance, making this pen exceptionally durable. Moreover, it is made from 98% recycled materials, promoting eco-friendliness and reducing waste. By choosing the stilform FLOW, you are not only investing in a superior writing instrument but also making a conscious choice to support sustainability. The robust construction ensures that this pen can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining its pristine appearance.

If the stilform FLOW campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the stilform FLOW designer rollerball pen project browse the promotional video below.

stilform FLOW

Available in four vibrant refill colors, the stilform FLOW offers a level of personalization that makes it uniquely yours. Its minimalist design features anti-roll chamfers that add sophistication and prevent the pen from rolling off surfaces. This timeless design ensures that the pen remains a valuable tool for future generations. Imagine the satisfaction of using a pen that not only meets your functional needs but also reflects your personal style. The stilform FLOW is more than just a pen; it’s an expression of your individuality.

The robust design of the stilform FLOW provides exceptional drop resistance and safety due to its durable metal construction. Built to last, this pen is not just a writing instrument but an heirloom-quality tool that you can pass down through generations. Imagine the joy of handing down a pen that has been a part of your life, knowing that it will continue to serve and inspire future generations. The stilform FLOW is designed to be a lasting companion, a testament to the enduring value of quality craftsmanship.

Elevate your writing experience with the stilform FLOW designer rollerball pen—where innovation meets sustainability and timeless elegance. This pen is not just a tool; it’s a celebration of the art of writing, a symbol of your dedication to excellence, and a commitment to a more sustainable future.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the designer rollerball pen, jump over to the official stilform FLOW crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals