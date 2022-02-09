Hoverpen 3.0 designer fountain pen with magnetic gravity defying stand

The designers at Novium have created a new minimalist designer fountain pen complete with a unique gravity defying stand to make it the centerpiece of your desk. The Hoverpen 3.0 : Future Edition has this month launched via Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 360 backers with still 39 days remaining.

The Fountain pen has been inspired by human ingenuity and engineered to defy gravity and provides a precision inflow as you write. Constructed from aircraft grade materials the fountain pen stand uses magnets to hold the pen suspended in air at a 60° angle. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $109 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates).

Designer Fountain pen

“Gracefully floating in a charged magnetic field, Hoverpen 3: Future Edition is an allusion to humankind’s infinite potential. Balancing on a pinpoint at a 60 degree angle, an occasional glance will wash you with a wave of Zen-like calm from its minimalistic, futurism-inspired design.

As it gently bobs through the air, let the Hoverpen 3’s gravitational freedom inspire you to pursue your own impossibilities. With its frictionless contact, a simple twist of a suspended Hoverpen 3 can keep it spinning for up to 30 seconds in gorgeous, dynamic motion”

If the Hoverpen 3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Hoverpen 3.0 minimalist Fountain pen project checkout the promotional video below.

“Crossing the technology of the future with the richness of history, our all-new fountain pens are created by the Germany company Schmidt, known for centuries of exquisite craftsmanship and attention to detail, they are also the supplier for the fountain pen tips for the Montblanc. The cartridge of the Hoverpen 3 is completely refillable, making it a more environmentally sustainable, affordable option for budding writers. Hoverpen 3 cartridges are compatible with any ink jar and fill with a single pull.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the minimalist Fountain pen, jump over to the official Hoverpen 3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

