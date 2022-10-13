Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS700) is a twisting mouse

Dell has unveiled its latest mouse, the Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS700), and the device is designed to be a twistable mouse.

The mouse can be twisted so that it lies flat which makes it easier to store when you are travelling, you can see some of the features below.

The world’s first1 twistable mouse with multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, the Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse (MS700) was designed with on-the-go hybrid workers in mind. Weighing only 56.9 grams, with a twistable feature that allows the mouse to lie flat for easy stowing, it’s efficient and portable.

Don’t worry about carrying extra batteries as it offers 24-month battery life, the longest2 battery life in a twistable mouse. Seamlessly connect to up to 3 devices via Bluetooth 5.0, with the one-click3 Dell Pair feature. With its optical LED sensor, and 4000 adjustable DPI, the mouse allows users to comfortably navigate across monitors with different resolutions, for a smoother, more precise control.

The Dell Bluetooth Travel Mouse offers a 3-year warranty with the Dell Advanced Exchange Service and caters to professionals who need a slim mouse for their on-the-go lifestyle. It’s available in a soft touch Black finish, with a glossy silver tone underneath for a balanced, modern aesthetic.

The new Dell Bluetooth Mouse (MS700) will retail for $64.99 in the USA and it should be headed to the UK as well sometime soon. You can find out more details about the device over at Dell at the link below.

Source Dell



